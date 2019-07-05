On Friday, the trades are “on the side” of the dollar, while investors are waiting for publication (at 12:30 GMT) of data from the US labor market. In June, unemployment is expected to remain at the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: NFP And Recommendations - July 5, 2019
- If EUR/GBP Trades As Planned.. ELLIOTT WAVE ANALYSIS - July 5, 2019
- EUR/USD Daily Forecast: Euro at Overwhelming Support Confluence Ahead of NFP - July 5, 2019