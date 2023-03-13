Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang and Senior FX Strategist Peter Chia now see EUR/USD navigating within the 1.0560-1.0800 range for the time being. 24-hour view: “We expected EUR to ‘continue to edge …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls flirt with 1.0730 resistance confluence - March 13, 2023
- EUR/USD now faces some near-term consolidation – UOB - March 13, 2023
- EUR/USD rallies above resistance, Gold price skyrockets - March 13, 2023