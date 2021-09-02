FX Strategists at UOB Group noted EUR/USD could now extend the recovery to the 1.1865 level in the near term. Key Quotes. 24-hour view: “Our view for EUR to ‘trade sideways’ …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD now focused on 1.1865 – UOB - September 2, 2021
- EUR/USD retreats towards 1.1800 on sour sentiment, US data eyed - September 2, 2021
- USD/CHF remains poised to extend losses below 0.9150 ahead of Swiss data - September 1, 2021