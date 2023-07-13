Further upside momentum could push EUR/USD to the 1.1200 region in the near term, according to UOB Group’s Economist Lee Sue Ann and Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang. 24-hour view: We expected EUR to “rise further” yesterday and we held the view …
