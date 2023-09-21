EUR/USD is now expected to trade within the 1.0590-1.0730 range in the next few weeks, according to Economist Lee Sue Ann and Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang at UOB Group.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD now seen within a consolidative range – UOB - September 21, 2023
- EUR/USD drops to six-month low near 1.0630 on Fed - September 20, 2023
- Biden administration announces USD 82 million for right whale conservation - September 20, 2023