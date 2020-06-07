EUR/USD clinched fresh 3-month tops in the 1.1380/85 band. Risk-on sentiment keeps ruling the global price action on Friday. All the attention remains on US Non-farm Payrolls later in the session.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD off highs near 1.1380, looks to US NFP - June 7, 2020
- EUR/USD Strong Uptrend but First Discount at Fibonacci - June 7, 2020
- GBP/USD Forecast: Bullish as long as above the 1.2630 price zone - June 7, 2020