EUR/USD is falling further away from 1.10, consolidating. US Non-Farm Payrolls came out at 136K with upward revisions and weak wages. Political developments are also eyed. After spending the majority …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD off highs post-Payrolls, near 1.0960 ahead of Powell - October 4, 2019
- EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro ends the week below the 1.1000 handle - October 4, 2019
- EUR/USD remains on track to wrap up the week with small gains below 1.10 - October 4, 2019