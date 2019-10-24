EUR/USD off lows near 1.1120, Draghi’s presser underway

EUR/USD met dip-buyers in the 1.1120 region. ECB left rates unchanged at today’s meeting. Draghi reiterated risks to the outlook remain on the downside. After bottoming out in the 1.1120 region …
