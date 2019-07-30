EUR/USD is trading below 1.1150, marginally lower. French GDP missed with 0.2% in Q2. German inflation numbers are eyed and tensions are mounting ahead of the Fed decision on Wednesday. GBP/USD has …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD off lows, re-takes 1.1150 ahead of German CPI
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1150, marginally lower. French GDP missed with 0.2% in Q2. German inflation numbers are eyed and tensions are mounting ahead of the Fed decision on Wednesday. GBP/USD has …