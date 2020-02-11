EUR/USD: On a downward trajectory, Powell’s testimony eyed

EUR/USD’s recent slide from 1.1095 to 1.09 has put the bears in a commanding position. Fed Chairman Powell to speak to Congress Tuesday and Wednesday. The focus will be on Powell’s take on coronavirus …
