ECB’s De Guindos, US housing data will offer intermediate clues, Fed’s dot-plot, Powell’s speech will be eyed amid status-quo expectations. EUR/USD retreats above 1.2100, marking the first daily loss …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- EUR/USD: On defensive above 1.2100, Fed’s Jerome Powell eyed - June 16, 2021
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls comin gup for air into the Fed - June 15, 2021
- EUR/USD: Options market turns most bearish since early March ahead of FOMC - June 15, 2021