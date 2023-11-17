EUR/USD is recovering ground toward 1.0900 in the European session on Friday. The US Dollar has come under fresh selling pressure, tracking the decline in the US Treasury bond yields. A positive shift …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: On track for a move to 1.0950/1.0960 on a break above Thursday’s high around 1.0895 – Scotiabank - November 17, 2023
- Pound Sterling Today: Rate-Cut Talk To Drive GBP Moves Vs USD, EUR - November 17, 2023
- EUR/USD: Immediate catalyst for a further upside break is not obvious – ING - November 17, 2023