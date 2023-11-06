EUR/USD pushes higher to mid-1.07s. Economists at Scotiabank analyze the pair’s outlook. Solid gains in the EUR are bringing spot within easy reach of 1.0766, 38.2 % retracement of the H2 slide in the …
