One-month risk reversal for the EUR/USD, a gauge of calls to puts, remains positive for the fourth consecutive week ahead of the key European Central Bank (ECB) meeting on Thursday. This goes …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- EUR/USD: Option markets remain bullish for fourth consecutive week ahead of ECB - April 21, 2021
- EUR/USD rebounds from 1.2000 and turns positive for the day - April 21, 2021
- USD/CAD corrects from BoC lows, traders looking for bearish structure - April 21, 2021