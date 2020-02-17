EUR/USD: Options market turns bearish on EUR

EUR/USD puts are drawing bids amid the slide in the common currency. Put options (bearish bets) are claiming the highest premium in nearly four months. EUR/USD’s options market recently turned bearish …
