One-month risk reversal (RR) for the EUR/USD, a gauge of calls to puts, drops for the first time in the last three days as per the latest options market data on Reuters. The downbeat signals join the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Options market turns cautious ahead of Fed v/s ECB battle - December 12, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD tracks sluggish yields below $1,800 with eyes on Fed - December 12, 2021
- Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD struggles to defend $22.00 as market awaits Fed - December 12, 2021