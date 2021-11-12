In doing so, the options market gauge flashes -0.175 figure, the lowest since September 29. The bearish bias could be linked to the escalating odds of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) rate hikes. On the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: To remain range-bound over the coming year – Goldman Sachs - November 11, 2021
- EUR/USD: Options market turns most bearish in six weeks - November 11, 2021
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Inches closer to 1.1420-10 support zone - November 11, 2021