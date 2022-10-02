EUR/USD oscillates around 0.9800 as investors prepare for US employment data

EUR/USD turns sideways around 0.9800 as the focus has shifted to the US NFP data. As expected, the DXY didn’t respond well to the higher-than-expected US core PCE data. German markets are closed on …
