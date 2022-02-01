The ongoing USD retracement slide pushed EUR/USD higher for the second successive day. The Fed-ECB monetary policy divergence should hold back bulls from placing aggressive bets. Investors now look …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Tests Resistance At 1.1270 - February 1, 2022
- EUR/USD Outlook: 1.1300 could cap the corrective bounce ahead of ECB on Thursday - February 1, 2022
- Divergent monetary policy to see EUR/USD and EUR/CAD lower – HSBC - February 1, 2022