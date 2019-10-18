(MENAFN – FXOpen) The Euro started a fresh increase above the 1.1040 resistance area against the US Dollar. The EUR/USD pair even managed to climb above the main 1.1080 resistance level to set the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: decisive closing breakout above $1.1100 is the most important [Video] - October 18, 2019
- EUR/USD outlook: a clear break above the 1.1140 level could push the pair towards 1.1165 - October 18, 2019
- EUR/USD looks for direction near 1.1120 - October 18, 2019