EUR/USD outlook: Bearish bias below falling 20 DMA

EUR/USD is trading above 1.08 but below Monday’s levels as fears of a second wave of coronavirus in the US and Europe rise amid gradual reopening. US inflation figures are set to show a fall. GBP/USD …
