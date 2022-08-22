Bears are on track for another probe through parity level and retest of 2022 low at 0.9952 (July 14), where previous attempt was strongly rejected. Fully bearish weekly studies support the notion, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro looks to test parity as markets remain risk-averse - August 22, 2022
- EUR/USD outlook: Bears are on track for retest of 2022 low - August 22, 2022
- USD Up, Stocks Under Pressure As Attention Shifts To Jackson Hole - August 22, 2022