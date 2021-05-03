EUR/USD is trading around 1.20, licking its wounds from Friday’s dollar surge and despite a fresh retreat in Treasury yields. Eurozone PMIs and the US ISM Manufacturing PMIs are eyed. GBP/USD has …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD outlook: Bears are taking a breather above key 1.20 support
EUR/USD is trading around 1.20, licking its wounds from Friday’s dollar surge and despite a fresh retreat in Treasury yields. Eurozone PMIs and the US ISM Manufacturing PMIs are eyed. GBP/USD has …