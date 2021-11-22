The EUR/USD pair dropped to a fresh 16-month low, around mid-1.1200s on Friday and was pressured by a combination of factors. The prospects for an early policy tightening by the Fed continued acting …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Outlook: Bears could target 1.1200 amid hawkish Fed expectations, COVID-19 jitters - November 22, 2021
- EUR/USD seems vulnerable near multi-month low, just above mid-1.1200s - November 21, 2021
- EUR/USD signal as Biden nears decision on Fed Chair - November 21, 2021