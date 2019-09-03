EUR/USD has hit new two-year lows below 1.0950 as the greenback gains ground alongside US yields. Incoming ECB President Lagarde will speak shortly. The US and China have yet to schedule new talks.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Outlook: bears extend into seventh straight day but consolidation may precede extension towards target at 1.0863 - September 3, 2019
- EUR/USD Forecast: Sellers Attracted to the Market - September 3, 2019
- EUR/USD Intraday: watch 1.0895 - September 3, 2019