Res: 1.0752; 1.0780; 1.0817; 1.0843. Sup: 1.0655; 1.0611; 1.0483; 1.0460. EUR/USD is consolidating losses below 1.0700 in the early European morning. The currency pair is feeling the pull of gravity …
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
