The Euro returned to weakness on Friday, signaling that brief consolidation might be over and extension of pullback from 1.1032 (Feb 2 peak) would be likely near-term scenario. Repeated upside …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD outlook: Bears look for fresh extension after recovery attempts were repeatedly rejected - February 10, 2023
- EUR/USD looks bid near 1.0740 amidst the ongoing consolidation - February 10, 2023
- EUR/USD: The Euro remains firmly above 1,07 as struggling to find direction - February 10, 2023