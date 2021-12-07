EUR/USD Outlook: Bears might still aim to challenge sub-1.1200 levels/ YTD low

EUR/USD struggled to capitalize on its modest uptick and remained below the 1.1300 mark. The risk-on mood undermined the safe-haven USD and extended some support to the major. Hawkish Fed expectations …
