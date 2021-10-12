The Euro lost traction on Tuesday and fell towards last week’s new multi-month low (1.1529) after recovery attempts were repeatedly capped by falling 10DMA (currently at 1.1575). Fresh weakness …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD outlook: Bears regain control after mild recovery - October 12, 2021
- EUR/USD Vulnerable to Further Losses as RSI Flirts with Oversold Zone - October 12, 2021
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Rising odds for a move to 1.1500 - October 12, 2021