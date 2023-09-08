EURUSD is consolidating just above pivotal Fibo support at 1.0695 (76.4% of 1.0516/1.1275) in early Friday, as larger bears found temporary footstep here. The pair is on track for the eight …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD outlook: Bears to resume after limited consolidation - September 8, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro could extend correction once it clears 1.0730 - September 8, 2023
- NZD/USD treads waters around 0.5900, upside potential seems limited - September 8, 2023