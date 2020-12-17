EUR/USD outlook: Bulls establish above 1.22 mark, set for further advance

Bulls remain underpinned by rising risk appetite and Brexit optimism, with better-than-expected economic data from Germany and EU, adding to positive sentiment. Strong bullish signals have been …
