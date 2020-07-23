EUR/USD outlook: Bulls face headwinds at key barrier and may pause before resuming

EUR/USD is trading close to 1.16, holding up its gains underpinned by the EU agreement on the recovery fund. Investors are ignoring intensifying Sino-American tensions and rising coronavirus figures …
