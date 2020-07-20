EUR/USD is trading around 1.1450, higher. EU leaders may be closer to agreeing on the recovery fund which could include €390 billion in grants. Talks continue for the fourth day. Global coronavirus …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD outlook: Bulls focus 2020 high, boosted by optimism in EU talks - July 20, 2020
- EUR/USD to continue rallying beyond three-month highs - July 20, 2020
- EUR/USD looks firmer, advances to 4-month tops near 1.1470 - July 20, 2020