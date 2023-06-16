The Euro rose further and hit new five-week high on Friday morning, keeping firm bullish tone after 1.06% rally on Thursday (the biggest one-day gain since Feb 2). The single currency was lifted by …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD outlook: Bulls may take a breather after strong post-ECB rally - June 16, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro could target 1.1000 next - June 16, 2023
- EUR/USD can push on to the 1.1000/1030 region today – ING - June 16, 2023