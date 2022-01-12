The action is still holding below pivotal Fibo barrier at 1.3795 (38.2% of 1.1692/1.1186 bear-leg) which caps since the mid-November. Break here is needed to signal an end of extended sideways-trading …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD outlook: Bulls pressure key Fibo barrier ahead of US inflation data - January 12, 2022
- EUR/USD Set Up for Upside Breakout Over 1.1397 - January 12, 2022
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Extra gains on the cards above 1.1380/90 - January 12, 2022