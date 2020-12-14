The Euro opened with gap higher on Monday signaling that bulls remain in play after Friday’s / weekly close in red. Risk sentiment on vaccine hopes keeps the euro inflated for renewed attempt at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD outlook: Bulls remain underpinned by rising 10 DMA, eye 1.22 barrier - December 14, 2020
- DAX 30 Heading Higher Despite German Lockdown, EUR/USD Unfazed by ECB - December 14, 2020
- GBP/USD intraday: Bullish bias above 1.3260 - December 14, 2020