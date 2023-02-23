EUR/USD stages a modest recovery from its lowest level since January set on Thursday. A slight recovery in the risk sentiment undermines the safe-haven USD and lends support. Bets for more rate hikes …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Outlook: Bulls show some resilience below 1.0600, not out of the woods yet - February 23, 2023
- EUR/USD snaps three-day losing streak above 1.0600 as US Dollar retreats amid cautious optimism - February 22, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls could be about to make a serious move, but bears could pounce - February 22, 2023