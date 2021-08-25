Some follow-through USD selling pushed EUR/USD to one-week tops on Tuesday. Easing Fed taper fears, the risk-on impulse weighed on the safe-haven greenback. The upside remains capped ahead of Powell’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Outlook: Bulls turn cautious, focus remains on Jackson Hole/COVID-19 developments - August 25, 2021
- EUR/USD Forex Signal: Recovery Rally to 1.1850 to Continue - August 25, 2021
- EUR/USD: Rebound could extend to 1.1800 – UOB - August 25, 2021