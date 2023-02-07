Daily studies show rising negative momentum and moving averages (10/20/30) in bearish configuration, with completion of three black crows bearish pattern contributing to negative signals. Bears …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD outlook: Completion of bearish pattern on daily chart adds to downside risk - February 7, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Get Slammed After The Jobs Number - February 7, 2023
- EUR/USD Forex Signal: Room For More Downside - February 7, 2023