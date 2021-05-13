Resurgent USD demand prompted aggressive selling around EUR/USD on Wednesday. A stronger US CPI-led surge in the US bond yields provided a strong boost to the USD. Rebounding equities capped the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD Outlook: Could extent the post-US CPI slide once 23.6% Fibo. support is broken
Resurgent USD demand prompted aggressive selling around EUR/USD on Wednesday. A stronger US CPI-led surge in the US bond yields provided a strong boost to the USD. Rebounding equities capped the …