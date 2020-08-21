EUR/USD retreating towards 1.1800. GBP/USD gained traction for the second straight day amid the prevalent USD selling bias. Friday’s upbeat UK Retail Sales figures remained supportive of the intraday …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD outlook: Deeper correction before final attack at 1.20 barrier is seen as likely scenario - August 21, 2020
- EUR/USD meets solid contention in the boundaries of 1.18 - August 21, 2020
- EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Euro Tries To Continue Its Rebound - August 21, 2020