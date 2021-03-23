The Euro dipped in early European trading on Tuesday, as extended lockdowns in Germany until April 18 and rising political tensions between the US and Europe from one side and China and Russia from …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD outlook: EUR eases as extended German lockdown and geopolitical tensions soured sentiment
The Euro dipped in early European trading on Tuesday, as extended lockdowns in Germany until April 18 and rising political tensions between the US and Europe from one side and China and Russia from …