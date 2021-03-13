The cable remains undermined by broad-based US dollar strength, as the Treasury yields rebound on relfation trade. A fresh leg up in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and prompted fresh selling …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Ringgit to trade sideways against US dollar next week - March 13, 2021
- EUR/USD outlook: Euro eases after ECB as stimulus and solid jobs data lift dollar - March 13, 2021
- EUR/USD consolidates around 1.1950 mark as key risk events approach next week - March 13, 2021