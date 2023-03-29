Res: 1.0862; 1.0878; 1.0912; 1.0930. Sup: 1.0821; 1.0796; 1.0757; 1.0737. EUR/USD is advancing toward 1.0850, as risk flows gather steam in the European session. Hawkish ECB commentary also aids the …
