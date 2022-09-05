EUR/USD outlook: Euro falls below 0.9900 vs dollar as Russia halts gas supplies

The Euro fell to new 20-year low (0.9873) following probe through 0.9900 round-figure support on Monday. Negative sentiment was additionally soured as Russia halted gas supplies through the main …
