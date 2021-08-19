EUR/USD outlook: Euro falls to new 2021 low, risks deeper correction

The Euro holds firmly in red for the fourth straight day and hit new 2021 low (1.1665) on probe through key supports at 1.1704/1.1694 (former annual low of Aug 11/Fibo 38.2% of 1.0635/1.2349 rally).
