The Euro hit one-week high vs dollar in early Friday’s extension of 0.7% advance on Thursday, as fading US default fears after the Congress approved debt limit suspension, offset expected negative …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD outlook: Euro holding steady after Thursday’s bounce, key barriers at 1.08 zone in focus again - June 2, 2023
- USD/PKR forecast for June: Pivotal month for Pakistani rupee - June 2, 2023
- EUR/USD loses upside momentum above 1.0760 as US NFP comes into picture, hawkish ECB bets remain solid - June 2, 2023