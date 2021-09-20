The Euro remains firmly in red at the beginning of the week and extends sharp fall from last Thu/Fri, hitting new one-month lows in European trading on Monday. The pair keeps firm bearish tone …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD outlook: Euro holds firm bearish tone ahead of Fed - September 20, 2021
- EUR/USD is at risk of falling below critical support at 1.1705 - September 20, 2021
- EUR/USD and GBP/USD fall sharply, as USD/JPY edges up - September 20, 2021