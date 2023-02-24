The Euro remains at the back foot in early Friday and on track for a weekly loss of around 1%, which adds to negative near-term outlook. Risk aversion keeps the single currency under pressure, as US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD outlook: Euro looks set for further losses - February 24, 2023
- It might get increasingly difficult for USD to gain further ground against the EUR – Commerzbank - February 24, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Sellers don’t want to give up control - February 24, 2023