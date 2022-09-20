EUR/USD outlook: Euro loses steam on disappointing economic data, all eyes on Fed

Res: 1.0050; 1.0087; 1.0076; 1.0105. Sup: 1.0000; 0.9955; 0.9900; 0.9864. EUR/USD is battling 1.0000, meeting fresh supply on the renewed US dollar buying. A fresh risk-aversion wave and positive US …

